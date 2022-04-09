Monday, April 11, 2022
Football Ingenious insight and perfect execution – this is how one of the most handsome paints of the season was born

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 9, 2022
in World Europe
The South American club team tournament at Copa Sudamericana saw a skilful performance.

Football The South American club tournament in Copa Sudamericana saw one of the most ingenious insights and stunning performances of the season when Ecuador’s Barcelona SC faced Uruguayan Montevideo Wanderers.

Barcelona SC took the lead, 3 – 1, after a corner.

Damián Díaz placed the ball next to the corner flag but noticed the goalkeeper Ignacio de Arruabarrenan to be several meters outside his goal to instruct his teammates.

Diaz reacted quickly and decided to try scoring himself, and the performance was perfect.

The right-footed shot from the right foot remained low and sank into the net before the goalkeeper even had time to get involved.

Barcelona SC finally won the match 4-2.

Díaz was the first in Finland to report the hit MTV News.

