Football | “Ingenious, incredible attack” – Lamine Yamali’s dream goal left the experts baffled

Football|“He shouldn’t even be awake at this time,” Alan Shearer was amazed at the young Spaniard’s performance on the BBC.

of Spain top promise Lamine Yamalin the goal immediately aroused admiration in the football world. Lamal shot the ball from outside the penalty area with his left foot through the post and into the net.

Spain tied the game with a goal to 1–1. Yamali became the youngest ever player to score a goal in the European Championships. He turns 17 next Saturday.

After Yamali’s goal, Spain’s second goal came Dani Olmon with a shot. There were no additional goals, so Spain took the place in the final. The French tournament ended, as there is no bronze medal match in the EC tournament.

for the BBC who commented on the match Alan Shearer was completely surprised by the game of 16-year-old Yamali and especially the shot that brought the goal.

“We have been talking about him throughout the tournament. About how ridiculously young he is. He’s 16 and he’s going to play at this level, under this watch. And then he does that. It’s mind-boggling,” Shearer praised.

“It’s this much time. He shouldn’t even be awake at this time. Not to mention playing in the semi-finals of the European Championships. It is unbelievable!”

the BBC live monitoring along with another commentator Chris Sutton was amazed by the goal.

“That was genius from Lamine Yamali. Great left foot. He is 30 yards (27.4 meters) from the goal. He can’t score to his right from there, so he raises his head and shoots the ball through the back post into the goal. Brilliant, incredible attack from a young man. You shouldn’t do that when you’re 16. It’s appalling,” Sutton said.

Paint after that, France was also brought up by Adrien Rabot comments made before the game. For example, ESPN reported that Rabot said that Yamali must be able to do better in the match than what has been seen in previous games.

The answer to the comments came through the most beautiful goal of the games.