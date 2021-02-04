Football Inefficient Liverpool suffered another surprise loss – one miserable home pipe must be sought after 26 years

Manchester City continues its convincing grip.

Football England’s reigning champions Liverpool won their previous two away matches, but not at home Jürgen Kloppin piloting a group pass.

Burnley went to get a full points pot from Anfield for Liverpool’s previous home game and now it was Brighton’s turn. Brighton Colombian striker Steven Alzate took the lead, 1 – 0, after a penalty 56 minutes into the match.

Liverpool is fourth in the series with seven points leading the City. Brighton rose to 15th place.

Liverpool have now lost goals in three consecutive home games, the last time in October 1984.

Manchester The city’s ferocious vibe of football in the English Premier League continues. On Wednesday, City sought a 2-0 away win over Burnley and increased their series lead to three points.

The Premier League leader’s goal difference in the last nine league games he won is an impressive 21-1. Brazilian watchman of the city Ederson has kept zero in six consecutive Premier League matches.

Manchester United, three points behind, humiliated Southampton 9-0 on Tuesday, but City had less to do with Turf Moor as a guest of the fiercely defending Burnley.

Injured on the sidelines Kevin De Bruynea and Sergio Agüeroa could hardly miss the City crew that shed Burnley’s heels in the first half.

Gabriel Jesus knocked the visitors into the 1-0 lead in the third minute. The hit was his third in the last four matches.

With the match clock at 38 minutes, Burnley modified their style of play a little bit Raheem Sterling shot Ilkay Gündoganin from input 2–0.

Manchester City have now won 13 matches in a row in all races. It’s a club record. City are leaving with strong self-confidence for next Sunday’s Premier League top match against Liverpool.

Everton earned three points from Leeds Elland Road with a 2-1 win and rose to sixth in the series. For the team, the away win was the fourth in a row and was last able to do so in 1985.

The team scored the winning goal Dominic Calvert-Lewin, for whom the goal was 12th of the season. There was time from the striker’s previous league goal, as Calvert-Lewin had last hit in early December. Evertonin Gylfi Sigurdsson made an opening match for his team.

The reduction in Leeds was completed by a Brazilian Raphinha.

Borrowed from Manchester United to East London Jesse Lingard immediately hit his debut in the ranks of West Ham. Lingard scored two goals when Hammers knocked down Aston Villa 3-1. West Ham scored the opening goal Tomas Soucek. Responsible for the reduction of the villa Ollie Watkins.

West Ham is fifth in the series and the team has won five of their previous six league games. Aston Villa is ninth in the Premier League.

Premier League at the base, Fulham’s situation in London was further aggravated when it lost at home to Craven Cottage Leicester 0-2.

Leicester also paved the way for his away victory in the first half, with a Nigerian striker hitting between the poles. Kelechi Iheanacho and James Justin.

With the win, Leicester offset his recent Leeds home loss and kept the gap to leading Manchester City by five points. Admittedly, Leicester, like Manchester United runner-up, has played the match more than City.

Fulham played in the Premier League for ten consecutive winning matches. At this pace, the London club will inevitably return from the league stage down to the English League championship series.