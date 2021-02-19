Football Incredible throw: The Iranian player spun the football over half of the field right in front of the goal

The Iranian Paykan team knows how to make long side throws.

Football Special situations always offer the chance, and sometimes the team will be able to modify the even side of the field lateral boundary throw of the goal.

Tempussa helps if the team plays Nader Mohammadin similar to the lateral boundary. In Paykan’s ranks, Mohammadi, who plays in Iran’s main league, demonstrated his exceptional throwing skills in a match against Persepolis on 14 February.

Long sideline throws have been seen on football fields before, but the centrifuge of the Iranian defender is incomprehensible.

Semi-Volt working man spins the ball just off the front of the goal side of the field from behind. However, the situation did not become a goal, nor did the second soaring long throw.

In December, social media was enchanted by Mohammad’s teammate Mangan Rahmaniwho did from the sideline pass.

Paint made directly from the side border has also been seen in Finland. To the bay of Lahti Roope Suonio told HS about his goal and long throws in September last year.

The side record world record is American Michael Lewisin on behalf of. He threw the ball as high as 59,817 meters in a record attempt on April 21, 2019.

Iran in the league match, long throws didn’t help, but in the end, second-placed Persepolis took home a score of 1-0. Paykan is ranked 11th in the 16-team series.