Football | In Turkey, we saw a huge goal from more than half the field – the goalkeeper’s performance left much to be desired

Football In the Turkish men’s main league, a goal was seen on Sunday, which will remain in the mind of both the author and the goalkeeper for a long time. One did everything right, the other’s actions left much to be desired.

The match between Çaykur Rizespor and İstanbulspor had only been played for a good four minutes when the net swung behind the visitors’ goalkeeper.

Rizespor midfielder Jonjo Shelvey received the ball in the center circle in his own half of the field. He didn’t delay, but sent the ball towards the visitors’ goal.

The shot was perfect and flew past the goalkeeper of İstanbulspor by David Jensen over to the network. However, Jensen’s work in the situation was not quite perfect.

He was on the edge of the penalty area – that is, not very far from his goal – when Shelvey launched the ball from the other half of the field. Despite that, Jensen didn’t have time to stop the ball. Or, actually, Jensen managed to get quite close to the goal, but there was still no attempt to make a save.

Stretching into a tackle straight from the run is of course a difficult feat, but hitting the ball would not have been impossible in the situation. It cannot be done without an effort.

Shelvey’s hit was the only one of the match, and the hosts took the points with a 1–0 victory. Rizespor is tenth in the league and İstanbulspor is last, i.e. in 20th place.

Shelvey is on loan from Premier League side Nottingham Forest.