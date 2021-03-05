M.esut Özil may have been more seriously injured in his seventh appearance for Fenerbahce Istanbul. In the 1: 1 (0: 1) against Antalyaspor with the former national soccer team colleague Lukas Podolski, the 32-year-old midfielder had to be replaced early on Thursday evening.

Özil was brought from the square on a stretcher. He held his arms over his pained face. The midfielder had previously twisted his left foot in a duel. Coach Erol Bulut confirmed an ankle injury, but nothing should be broken, according to the coach. How severe the injury is was initially open.

Penalty will be withdrawn

After moving from Arsenal FC to Turkey, Özil only appeared six times in the league. In addition, he was once in the cup in the starting lineup of Fenerbahce, which with the draw also suffered a slight setback in the fight for the Turkish championship.

After Fredy led the guests in the twelfth minute, Enner Valencia equalized in the 83rd minute, Özil was no longer on the field at that point, he had to go down in the 67th minute. For this, Podolski would come on as a substitute for the guests after conceding a goal. In stoppage time, a penalty for the Istanbul team was withdrawn from the video referee.

In the table, Fenerbahce remains in third place with 55 points from 27 games. City rivals Galatasaray (57 points from 27 games) and Besiktas (57 points from 26 games) are each two points away.