Football In TPS, coronavirus infection, Friday’s match in Veikkausliiga had to be canceled

October 2, 2020
TPS was to play against SJK on Friday.

Turku The match between Palloseura and Seinäjoki Football Club in the Veikkausliiga football must be canceled because one coronavirus infection has been found on the TPS team. Veikkausliiga informed about it late Thursday.

The match was scheduled to play today, Friday in Turku.

According to the Veikkausliiga, a positive sample has been given this week and the TPS team has been quarantined for 14 days. No new date has been announced for the match.

