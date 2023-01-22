Football | In the Women’s Super League, a match was canceled and anger rose: “We need heated fields”

Due to the frozen field, the match could not be played.

in England the women’s Superliga football match between Chelsea and Liverpool had to be canceled on Sunday. The reason was the weather conditions. The field was frozen and playing was not successful.

Despite the slippery field, the match started. According to Sky Sports, the referee decided to cancel after Chelsea Erin Cuthbert fell on a slippery field.

After the match, the conversation turned to the conditions. Both teams questioned the fact that the game was allowed to start at all.

“From the beginning you could see that the pitch was like a frozen rink from the edges,” the Chelsea coach Emma Hayes said to Sky.

The cancellation decision aroused emotions when it was fresh. The cancellation was primarily due to the fact that the game was played on a field that is not heated. An attempt was made to thaw the field with fans, but it was unsuccessful.

To be heated there was a demand to get fields for the women’s main league as well.

“We have made progress in field investments. No women’s major league game should be canceled. We need heated fields. We don’t live in Barbados,” Hayes insisted.

Demands for heated fields began to gather opinions quickly. For example, the star player of Holland and Arsenal Vivianne Miedema demanded action.

“The safety of the players should always be a priority. Fortunately, no one was hurt today. The only way to fix this is to demand heated pitches or play our games in men’s stadiums. The Football Association and the clubs, do things better,” Miedema wrote on Twitter.