Football | In the semi-finals of the Champions League, the local battle of Milan – Manchester City knocked out Bayern Munich

The semi-finals of the Champions League are clear.

This one this year’s Champions League semi-final pairs are Manchester City–Real Madrid and Inter–AC Milan.

Bayern and City played a 1-1 draw in Munich on Wednesday night. Inter–Benfica ended in a 3–3 draw in Milan.

In the end, there was no great tension in either pair. City clearly beat Bayern 4–1 on aggregate and Inter Benfica 5–3.

Bayern Munich went from an almost hopeless situation to the second leg of the quarterfinals. In their home stadium, the Bavarians were on top in the opening half.

The most dangerous situations were blessed For Leroy Sané. In the 17th minute, the young German advanced to the penalty area and shot sharply, but the ball narrowly missed the goal post. Four minutes later, Sané took a dangerous free kick, but Manchester City’s brass goalkeeper Ederson got his hands in between.

In the 37th minute, the Manchester team had a chance to escape once and for all, but the first team Erling Haaland shot over the penalty kick.

In the first half, Haaland fired a penalty into the sky.

In the second half, the Norwegian then succeeded. Kevin de Bruyne served Haaland an excellent pass, after which the Norwegian fooled the defender and shot the ball past the Bayern keeper by Yann Sommer.

At last, after that, the match pair had been patted. In the end, Bayern got a little consolation when Joshua Kimmich scored a penalty kick to equalize 1–1 in the 82nd minute. However, at no point did Bayern manage to get a decent start.

Inter on the other hand, had claimed a 2–0 away win in Lisbon in the opening half and continued at the same pace at their home stadium in Milan. Nicolo Barella took the blue-blacks into the lead with a handsome left-footed curl in the 14th minute and made Benfica feel even more embarrassed. However, the Portuguese did not give up, because Fredrik Aursnes brought the red shirts level in the 37th minute.

Inter’s 2–1 lead was scored by an Argentinian striker in the 65th minute of the game Lautaro Martinez.

Replacement man Joaquin Correa put another 3–1 nail in Benfica’s coffin in the 78th minute.

However, the Portuguese did not give up, but fought back with two last-minute goals to draw 3–3. However, it remained a thin consolation.

Inter let Wednesday’s victory slip away, but in the end it was a side event.

Inter advanced to the semi-finals of the Champions League for the first time since spring 2010.

The semi-finals, which will be played in mid-May, will see the Milan local battle between Inter and AC Milan. The teams even share the same home stadium, San Siro.

The Milanese have met before in the Champions League playoffs. In the spring of 2005, Inter and Milan fought in the quarterfinals and in the spring of 2003 in the semifinals. On both occasions, red and black Milan went on.

The first parts of the semi-finals are scheduled for May 9 and 10, the second a week later.

The final will be played on June 10 in Istanbul. It was in the same stadium that AC Milan experienced a memorable defeat to Liverpool in the final match of 2005.