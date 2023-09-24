Newcastle’s hits were distributed among a record eight different players.

Football In the English Premier League, there was an absurd smashing on Sunday, when Newcastle United humiliated Sheffield United, who are league jumbos, away 8–0.

Both teams made history on the Bramall Lane green.

Newcastle became the statistics service Optan by the first Premier League club to hit the ball into the opponent’s goal in the same match with eight different players.

The fireworks started at the 21st minute Sean Longstaff and finished in the 87th minute Alexander Isak.

In between, they hit the visitors Dan Burn, Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Anthony Gordon, Miguel Almiron and Bruno Guimarães.

The loss to Sheffield United was the biggest in the club’s 4,988-match league history.

Optan by The last time Sheffield United conceded eight goals was in November 1933 when they lost 3–10 to Middlesbrough.