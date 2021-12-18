Football In the Premier League, the match was canceled again – Saturday’s round was reduced to one game day

The match between Aston Villa and Burnley was canceled on game day. There are only four of the weekend’s ten matches left.

Football The English Saturday round was cut from a six-match round to a one-game day when the Premier League announced to postpone a match between Aston Villa and Burnley.

The transfer is due to a spreading coronavirus on Aston Villa’s team.

“Unfortunately, the Premier League will have to postpone the match because the team does not have enough players,” the Premier League said of the decision on its website.

“The league understands that the decision made at short notice will frustrate and disappoint the supporters and regrets the inconvenience and disruption caused.”

At the same time, the Premier League confirmed that the four matches left in the match program will be played normally. Initially, ten matches were to be played over the weekend.

The only match left on Saturday, Leeds-Arsenal, will start at 7.30pm. Sunday’s matches for Newcastle-Manchester City and Wolverhampton-Chelsea will start at 4pm and Tottenham-Liverpool at 6.30pm.