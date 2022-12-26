Football | In the Premier League, Newcastle, who are in great spirits, will continue where they left off before the World Cup break

Tottenham returned from the break rusty. After all, the end game as a guest of Brentford produced a tie point.

In the standings Second-placed Newcastle is the fiercest team in the English Premier League. After a six-week World Cup break, they beat Leicester 3-0 away on Boxing Day and passed Manchester City, who played two more matches in the table.

As usual, Newcastle didn’t rush, but took Leicester’s thoughts away in seven minutes. First, the home team’s defense turned Newcastle upside down in the penalty area of Joelintonand Chris Wood shot in the 3rd minute from the penalty spot to make it 1–0. Four minutes later the Paraguayan Miguel Almiron thanked the wall pass to increase Newcastle’s lead to 2–0.

Leicester’s fading flame was extinguished before the half-time break in the 32nd minute when Joelinton cannoned into the bottom corner for 3-0.

For Newcastle, the victory was the sixth in a row in the Premier League and the 11th unbeaten in a row. It has lost the last time in the main series on August 31 in Liverpool 1-2.

Like Newcastle, Brighton and Fulham were rude visitors. In their away game, Brighton defeated Southampton, who became the series jumbo, 3–0. Fulham claimed all three series points from Crystal Palace with the same numbers 3–0.

Tottenham came back from the World Cup break rusty. Antonio Conte The London team coached by

Brentford’s German midfielder started the scoring in the 15th minute Vitaly Janelt, which got to the Tottenham keeper by Fraser Forster after the save, direct the return ball into the net from close range. Forster was in defense at Tottenham, after playing for the French team in the World Cup final a week ago Hugo Lloris whistled.

A more passive Tottenham seemed to be discouraged at the start of the second half when Brentford’s goal stick Ivan Toney in the 54th minute directed a corner kick from the ensuing situation to make it 2–0. Harry Kane returned the away team to the winning fight by putting the ball in the left back corner with precision in the 65th minute.

Just six minutes later, the game was tied. Disappointed in the World Cup in Denmark Pierre-Emile Höjbjerg fired the ball past the Brentford keeper David Ryan.

Tottenham were missing the injured Rodrigo Bentancur and it showed in their midfield quarterbacking. At the end of the game, Tottenham was even closer to victory, when Kane rattled the goal aluminum with his puck.

“My assessment of the second half was really good. We still have to play more solidly,” Tottenham pilot Conte demanded, according to news agency AFP.

Kane, who shot over the goal from the penalty kick in the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, has now scored a total of ten times in Premier League matches on Boxing Day. It is the all-time Boxing Day goal record.

For the series break Wolverhampton, who started as a Premier League jumbo, completed the series of away victories on Boxing Day by defeating Everton 2–1 away from home in a thriller that turned into a thriller. A very important decisive goal was scored in extra time 90+5. the French defender of Wolves, who entered the field after a minute from the substitution Rayan Ait-Nouri.

The match was for Wolverhampton’s new Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui a triumphant Premier League debut.

Wolves had played five games in a row without a win in the Premier League and left the jumbo place for now after passing Southampton and Nottingham in the league table.