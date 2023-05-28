Monday, May 29, 2023
Football | In the Premier League, a dramatic final round – Leeds and Leicester are relegated

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 28, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | In the Premier League, a dramatic final round – Leeds and Leicester are relegated

The fate of third-relegated Southampton was already clear before Sunday.

of Leeds and Leicester’s relegation from the English Premier League was confirmed in the final round of the season on Sunday.

Leicester grabbed a 2-1 home win over West Ham, but stayed on the worse side of the relegation zone as Everton celebrated a 1-0 home win over Bournemouth. Leeds lost at home to Tottenham 1–4.

League jumbo Southampton’s relegation was already confirmed earlier. Leeds remained in 19th place and Leicester in 18th place. Everton, who placed last in the standings, was two points ahead of Leicester.

Manchester City had already secured their title earlier.

