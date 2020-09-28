Football In the Middle East, a historic transfer of players: an Israeli footballer moves to the United Arab Emirates

Israel and the United Arab Emirates did not normalize their relations until two weeks ago.

27 years old Diaa Sabia remains in history as the first Israeli footballer to join the Arab club. The transfer was reported by the news agency AFP.

The offensive midfielder will move to Dubai-based Al-Nasri from Guangzhou R&F China with a transfer amount of just over 2.5 million euros.

The transfer of an Israeli national team player to Dubai will only take place about two weeks after Israel is normalizing its relations with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Sabia shared on Monday night on his Instagram account with a picture of his new club jersey.

“We were received like real kings. Everything here is so impressive that it is impossible to describe it in words, ”he wrote in connection with the publication.

“We are constantly talking here that this is history, a moment after the peace agreement.”

With the Palestinians the alternate spelling of Sabia ‘s name with lineage is Dia Saba.

The Israeli Arab born in northern Israel uses the name Diaa Sabia himself, and the same spelling is also used in AFP news.

His new jersey has the name Saba printed on it.