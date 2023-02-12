Football | In the League Cup, we saw an unfortunate loss of an open place

AC Oulu and VPS played a 1–1 draw on Saturday.

Football In the League Cup, a rare bad failure was seen when AC Oulu and VPS met on Saturday.

The match ended in a 1-1 draw, but the people from Oulu had such a good chance to score at the hour mark that the draw must have tasted bitter.

VPS goalkeeper Teppo Marttinen took the pass of his own player a little poorly, and AC Oulu got on the road Luquinhas.

The ball bounced off the attacker’s feet directly onto his running line. It was about six meters to the completely empty goal, but despite that, Luquinhas was able to place the ball past the goal through the post.

After three rounds, AC Oulu is second in the B group of the league cup with five points. VPS is fourth by a point.