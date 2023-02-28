Football | In the Italian Serie A, a free kick goal was scored from more than half the field

Fiorentina’s Cristiano Biraghi scored a magnificent strike against Verona on Monday.

In football sometimes we see huge long-range goals, and even hits from more than half the field. However, you don’t usually score a goal from free kicks, but in the Italian Serie A such a rarity was seen on Monday.

Fiorentina, the lower middle class of the series, visited Verona, which is fighting for relegation, and the visitors already led the match 2–0 when the game clock was ticking in the last moments of regular time.

Fiorentina received a free kick near the center line from their own half of the field.

When a slightly hit teammate Rolando Mandragona still circling the surface of the grass, striding Cristiano Biraghi to the ball and shot it beautifully into the net over the bewildered Verona keeper Lorenzo Motipon.

The match ended with a 3–0 victory for Fiorentina, and the team rose to 12th place with 28 points. Verona is in the first relegation place with 17 points. There are three points to go over the conservation line.