In Viljami Sinisalo’s childhood, figures from a cultural family were present, but he decided to create a career in sports.

Ljubljana

Screamers has been the number one goalkeeper for almost nine years rightfully so Lukas Hradecky33. During that time, number two and number three goalkeepers have come and gone, but the time looms in the near future when Hradecky’s National Team career ends and the time for new number one goalkeepers arrives.

Huhkaki’s goalkeepers are next in the hierarchy Jesse Joronen, but the 30-year-old Jorone’s season as the number one goalkeeper will not necessarily be very multi-year due to his age. He might save one or two qualifiers as the No. 1 goalkeeper.

After him, it may be time for a new multi-year number one goalkeeper.

Pair candidate comes to mind when thinking about the successors of Hradecky and Jorone. The other is a defender in the under-21 national team Lucas Bergström21, and the other is 22 years old Viljami Sinisalo. Bergström is currently training with the Chelsea representative team. Sinisalo, on the other hand, is a contract player of Aston Villa, who is now playing on loan in the League One series, England’s third league level, in Exeter.

While Joronen was away, Sinisalo became Huuhkajie’s second goalkeeper in the national team event in October. Could he be Huhkajie’s number one goalkeeper one day?

“At least that’s how I’d like to be. That’s what we’re aiming for,” says Sinisalo in a good mood in Ljubljana the day before the match against Slovenia.

Sinisalo blocked balls during Huuhkajie’s finishing exercises in Ljubljana a day before the European Championship qualifying match against Slovenia.

Sinisalo has been involved in Huuhkajie’s match events for a year as a third goalkeeper. Last January, he played his first and so far only international match for men against Estonia.

“Things change quickly. It’s a shame, of course, that Jesse was injured. I have to work every day so that I’m ready when the opportunity comes. It’s an honor to always be involved, but I feel I’m ready if I’m needed.”

Multi Huhkaji’s player comes from a sports family. Instead, Sinisalo’s background is in a cultural family. His grandfather is a late actor Veikko Sinisaloaunt actress Kirsi-Kaisa Sinisalo and late uncle the conductor Jarno Sinisalo, who played prog rock in the Tabula Rasa band in the 70s. Sinisalo’s cousin’s father is a musician known from the band Eppu Normaali Mikko “Pantse” Yyrjä.

Veikko Sinisalo’s most famous role remained the role of Sergeant Lahtinen Edvin Laine in the movie Unknown Soldier.

“I had time to feel my danger. I remember his face, and I’ve been at the dining table with him,” says Sinisalo.

“I remember being backstage at Eppu Normaal’s gig as a child. I don’t think too much about where I come from. For someone else, it might be pretty cool to have that kind of family background. I’m trying to write my own story.”

Viljami Sinisalo says that he has grown a lot as a person since he moved to England and became an Aston Villa player.

Sinisalo wants to become a player whose career will be fondly remembered afterwards.

“My dream is to one day be the number one goalkeeper of the national team. I don’t want to sound self-centered, but I feel that I have the potential to do so. You need happiness, but you also have to earn it.”

Sinisalo started football in Hyvinkää Palloseura and then played in junior years in HJK, FC Honga and FC Espoo. From there, five and a half years ago, he moved to Birmingham, England, in the organization of the big club Aston Villa.

At the age of 16, he left for England, where he had always wanted to play. He says that he has learned a lot as a person.

“I lived in a new family, I was in a new culture and I used a new language. I grew up fast because I had to,” he says.

“I have developed a lot in football in England. I hope that one day I will get a chance at Aston Villa or somewhere else.”

At the age of 17, Sinisalo was in the goal in training for Villa’s representative team, while standing next to him, who had previously risen to the status of a legend at Chelsea John Terry.

“There you had to earn the respect of experienced players by being yourself. I couldn’t curl up inside myself, but the personality had to be seen on the field,” he says.

“John Terry was first as a player in the club and later in the coaching group. He once told me that I should never change my personality because that’s what got me there. He said be your social self. It’s the biggest thing that’s stuck in my mind.”

“ “I lived in a new family, I was in a new culture and I used a new language. I grew up fast because I had to.”

At Aston Villa Sinisalo’s goalkeeper coach was Neil Cutler, who played in fifteen clubs during his playing career. Cutler influenced the change in Sinisalo’s tackling style.

“I was quite a European goalkeeper when I went there. He said I should defend forward. Observation used to be my weakness. We developed it, and we also focused on gluing the balls [kiinniottamiseen].”

Sinisalo was able to play men’s games as a loan player first in the Ayr United team of the Scottish Championship. Later in League One team Burton Albion, he played cup games. Last spring, he was fifteen times in the English Premier League on Aston Villa’s bench, while Sweden’s national team goalkeeper With Robin Olsen had problems.

“It left me with the feeling that one day I want to experience these games on the field. On the bench, I wonder if I’m ready for the field. If you are thrown into the pool, you have to be able to swim,” says Sinisalo.

“I saw what is required of a player in his daily work, to be able to play at that level. Again, we can talk about spiritual growth, what is required in such a pressure situation in order to be the best version of yourself.”

Sinisalo has a couple of years left on his contract with Aston Villa. He says that he needs to think about what is the next right move in terms of his career. Now he is in a good place playing on loan at Exeter as the first choice goalkeeper.

“For the first time in my career, I hear my name being called from the stands. It’s been cool. If I play a couple of games badly, then things can be completely different.”

“ “My dream is to one day be the number one goalkeeper of the national team.”

Screamers goalkeeper coach Antti Niemen this season we will see properly what kind of goalkeeper Sinisalo is when he is in a good league and in a good position in the club. According to Niemi, the loan transfer to Exeter was a good move.

“I believe that Vilijam has a good chance to make a good career as a professional soccer player, because he is in a good place mentally. He has a good character, and he does everything well in the end. However, he is not exciting,” says Antti Niemi in Ljubljana before the Huuhkajie’s EC qualifying match against Slovenia.

Niemi praises Sinisalo as a really good defender technically.

“He has the skills, but I would definitely emphasize his character. It’s a really important thing. It is especially emphasized with goalkeepers. I remember from my playing years and my coaching time goalkeepers who basically have the skills, but then something happens in a tight spot.”

Niemi believes that Sinisalo will take a big step forward this season. But Nieme is also interested in how Sinisalo will be a year from now.

“Then it’s time to make decisions that will really move that career forward. Playing at Aston Villa must be the goal, but if there is no opportunity there, then the right decisions must be made,” he says.

“I think it would be important to think about where he will be in two or three years instead of the next game.”

In Huahkaj Sinisalo is impressed by how approachable star player Hradecky has been.

“I have received sincere help. I’ve learned a lot from watching him play. If one day I’ve done even half of what Luke has done in his career, I can be satisfied,” says Sinisalo.

Slovenia–Finland on Saturday at 19:00 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.