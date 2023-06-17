Football | In the first, we saw an embarrassing own goal and a very rare goal assist

There were quite a few goal celebrations in the first round on Saturday.

Football In the first division, a round of five matches was played, and the spectators were treated to a goal celebration at each venue.

A total of 20 goals were scored in five matches. Three of the matches ended with 3–1 and two with 2–2 goals.

The goals included many kinds of skill, but the most embarrassing hit was seen in the match between JJK and Jaro.

JJK took a 1–0 lead in the 29th minute with a favorable assist from the visitors. Yaron Sergei Eremenko tried to return the ball to his own goalkeeper To Hannes Käldström.

However, Eremenko didn’t look at all where Käldström was, but blindly passed the ball directly into his own goal. Käldström did not have time to stop the ball before the goal line.

JJK won the match 3–1. The guests’ only hit was scored by Eremenko in the final moments of the match.

The most special goal assist of the round was seen when Gnistan visited SalPa in Salo.

Gnistan led Joakim Latonen with a goal of 1–0, after a good half hour of the match. Medo intercepted the ball in the midfield and saw SalPa’s goalkeeper Tatu Österlund to be slightly off target.

Medon Kaukolaukaus passed Österlund, but the ball hit the post. Came to the place Momodou Sarr certainly shot the ball into the net.

Gnistan leads the series with equal points with MP who played more matches.