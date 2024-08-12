Football | In the European game in Montenegro, HJK will have to play in the reserve stadium of the reserve stadium

Football|HJK won the first leg at home 1–0.

Helsinki There was a surprising change in the football club’s plans regarding Thursday’s Konferenssi league qualification.

On Monday, HJK said on its X account that a “backup stadium for a backup stadium” has been put into use in Montenegro. The second match of the third qualifying round will be played in Nikšič, 60 kilometers from the capital Podgorica.

Responsible for HJK’s team communication Pekka Mäntylä says that the reason behind the change of stadium is the announcement by the European football confederation Uefa. The main stadium of Montenegro, located in the country’s capital, has had problems on the field in the last qualifying round.

Dečič’s own stadium, on the other hand, is modest. Mäntylä says that Dečič also had to play in the reserve stadium in the last round, which was a different place than Nikšič, which was selected as the venue this time.

