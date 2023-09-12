Christiano Ronaldo was sidelined for the match.

Portuguese the men’s soccer team achieved its country’s biggest victory when it defeated Luxembourg by as much as 9–0 late on Monday in the European Championship qualifiers. The team reached the record, even though the ranks were missing the national team’s all-time goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a conductor in Luxembourg’s delay, hære Bruno Fernandes, who scored and had three hits. They reached two goals Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota and Goncalo Inacio.

by Roberto Martinez coached by Portugal has won all six of their European Championship qualifying games. In Group J, Portugal has scored 24 goals in the opponent’s net and kept a clean sheet.

“We are still at the beginning of a new era with the head coach. It will take time for us to be able to implement the new coach’s ideas,” said Jota.