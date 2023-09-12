Tuesday, September 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | In the European Championship qualifiers, Portugal won the biggest victory in its history

by admin_l6ma5gus
September 12, 2023
in World Europe
0
Football | In the European Championship qualifiers, Portugal won the biggest victory in its history

Christiano Ronaldo was sidelined for the match.

Portuguese the men’s soccer team achieved its country’s biggest victory when it defeated Luxembourg by as much as 9–0 late on Monday in the European Championship qualifiers. The team reached the record, even though the ranks were missing the national team’s all-time goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo.

As a conductor in Luxembourg’s delay, hære Bruno Fernandes, who scored and had three hits. They reached two goals Goncalo Ramos, Diogo Jota and Goncalo Inacio.

by Roberto Martinez coached by Portugal has won all six of their European Championship qualifying games. In Group J, Portugal has scored 24 goals in the opponent’s net and kept a clean sheet.

“We are still at the beginning of a new era with the head coach. It will take time for us to be able to implement the new coach’s ideas,” said Jota.

#Football #European #Championship #qualifiers #Portugal #won #biggest #victory #history

See also  House intruder Van Haga was a 62-year-old man with 'misunderstood behaviour'
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NBA 2K24 receives negative ratings on Steam: it becomes the second worst game ever on the platform

NBA 2K24 receives negative ratings on Steam: it becomes the second worst game ever on the platform

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result