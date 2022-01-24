Football In the English Premier League, the number of corona infections has been declining for four consecutive weeks

Since the beginning of December, a total of 22 matches have been postponed in the Premier League due to numerous infection groups in different clubs. A favorable trend can now be seen in the number of corona infections.

English The Premier League said Monday that 16 corona infections had been found in those tested in the league last week. The favorable development in the number of infections has continued for four consecutive weeks, according to the news agency Reuters.

There were 33 infections in the week before last week, 94 in the previous week and 103 four weeks ago.

“The Premier League can confirm today that between Monday 17th and Sunday 23rd, 6,221 tests were carried out on club players and staff. Of these tests, 16 were positive, ”said the Premier League in the bulletin.

In the Premier League has transferred a total of 22 matches since the beginning of December, due to numerous infection groups in different clubs.

Burnley’s home game against Watford on January 18 is the most recent match postponed due to corona infections, when Burnley’s team was badly winged due to corona infections.

The match has already been postponed twice. It was first transferred in December when the Watford team had corona infections.