Sunday, October 16, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | In the English Championship, a saw was used because the goals were too big – watch the video

by admin_l6ma5gus
October 16, 2022
in World Europe
0

The start of the game between Hull and Birmingham was delayed.

Football In the English Championship, the match between Hull and Birmingham has to start late for a special reason. In the inspection before the game, the referees noticed that the goals were two inches, or a good five centimeters, too high.

The start of the match was postponed by 20 minutes because, in addition, the Hawk eye system used to check goals has to be recalibrated.

Lowering the goals was handled traditionally. Sky Sports’ Twitter video shows how the extra cents were sawed off the post.

#Football #English #Championship #goals #big #watch #video

See also  Fires Fire at the Uusikaupunki car factory on a production line
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Horner and the Behind the Scenes of Buying Newey in 2006 | FormulaPassion.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.