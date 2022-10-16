Football | In the English Championship, a saw was used because the goals were too big – watch the video

The start of the game between Hull and Birmingham was delayed.

Football In the English Championship, the match between Hull and Birmingham has to start late for a special reason. In the inspection before the game, the referees noticed that the goals were two inches, or a good five centimeters, too high.

The start of the match was postponed by 20 minutes because, in addition, the Hawk eye system used to check goals has to be recalibrated.

Lowering the goals was handled traditionally. Sky Sports’ Twitter video shows how the extra cents were sawed off the post.