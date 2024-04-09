The quarterfinals of the Champions League started on Tuesday. There were draws in both Madrid and London.

Football The quarterfinals of the Champions League started with a bang on Tuesday, when a total of ten goals were seen in the two matches of the evening.

The match Real Madrid–Manchester City ended 3–3 and Arsenal–Bayern Munich 2–2.

Just under two minutes had been played in Madrid when Bernardo Silva fired City into the lead from a free kick. The Real Madrid players didn't go actively enough to cover the kick, and Silva thanked.

The shot went quite far and completely surprised the home team.

Real Madrid did not flinch from the setback, but quickly rose from the top. Eduardo Camavinga scored for the home team. The hit was born with a lucky bounce and it was eventually marked by City By Ruben Dias own goal.

Real continued strongly and Rodrygo rushed to give Real the lead in the 14th minute.

At the beginning of the second half, Madrid had a couple of opportunities to score. They couldn't capitalize on them and then City struck with some great long range shots.

Phil Foden cannoned the ball into the top corner of Real's goal in the 66th minute and five minutes later a defender If Guardiol hit the ball from the edge of the penalty area.

Real Madrid still didn't freeze. Federico Valverde gave a sample of his skills with a shot of Vinicius pass to the back corner straight from the air.

Evening in the second match, Arsenal started strongly. Bukayo Saka gave Arsenal the lead to the delight of the London crowd, but Bayern hit back. First Sergi Gnabry scored the equalizer and later in the first half Harry Kane scored the visitors' lead from the penalty kick.

The hit was particularly bitter for Arsenal supporters because before moving to Bayern, Kane played for a long time at Tottenham, Arsenal's big rival.

See also I swore never to improvise again after the UNE Congress, says Barroso Bayern Munich's Harry Kane rejoiced after scoring against Arsenal on Tuesday night.

The hit was Kane's 39th of the season, including hits in all competitions.

Arsenal equalized in the second half when a substitute Leandro Trossard scored a 2-2 goal about a quarter of an hour before the final whistle of the match.

Of the masters the league continues on Wednesday night with the quarter-final matches Atletico Madrid–Dortmund and PSG–Barcelona.