Sinisa Mihajlovic is dead. This was announced by the Serbian coach’s family.

THE PORTRAIT

His deadly left-handedness, which kicked free-kicks at 160 kilometers per hour, was even studied by researchers from the Physics department of the University of Belgrade. The courageous fighter with which he fearlessly faced every challenge, on and off the pitch, has been an inspiration to many. Starting with her little brother, Dejan Stankovic, today committed to defending the Sampdoria colors that have marked Sinisa Mihajlovic’s life so much. The Sergeant of Vukovar is gone. The leukemia that attacked him in the summer of 2019 came back to knock on the door and took him away. But he never folded it. Because even in the toughest moments, Mihajlovic fought in his way, without fear of showing his feelings, but with the pride of a lion. Until the end, supported by his favorite team, his family: his wife Arianna, his five children with her Viktorija, Virginia, Miroslav, Dusan and Nicholas (the sixth, Marko, was born from a previous relationship) and his granddaughter Violante, born from the love between Virginia and the defender of Genoa, Vogliacco.

In his autobiography “The game of life”, the Serbian coach described himself as follows: «My name is Sinisa and I was born twice. The first on February 20, 1969 in Vukovar, former Yugoslavia, now Croatia. I have to thank my mother Viktorija, Croatian, and my father Bogdan, Serbian, for bringing me into the world. It was a Thursday when it happened, I didn’t cry. They had to spank me three times to make me scream. Fifty years later, on October 29, 2019, I was born a second time, at the Sant’Orsola Hospital in Bologna. And this time I have to thank an American boy, unknown to me, who gave me his bone marrow and the medical team who took care of the transplant to cure leukemia. That day was a Tuesday, I received only caresses from everyone, yet I cried for a long time ».

Spezia coach Luca Gotti embraces Sinisa Mihajlovic (handle)

And today there are many who cry for Mihajlovic, in the world of football and beyond, from Serbia to Italy, his second home. European champion with the Red Star, Sinisa arrived in Serie A in 1992, wanted by his master Boskov at Roma, where he convinced Vuja to launch a certain Totti. Two so-so seasons, then, in 1994, the move to Sampdoria, the Blucerchiata Genoa where Mihajlovic began to establish himself in our football. No longer as a midfielder, but as a central defender, the intuition of Sven Goran Eriksson. From there, Sinisa set up like a left-footed midfielder, flanked by TurboMannini and on his placements he landed his broadsides that warmed up the Ferraris. Four Dorian seasons, 128 appearances and 15 goals. Then the call to Lazio from his friend Mancini and Svengo himself and the tricolor ride in 2000. Sinisa loved Sampdoria, but as a true agonist he didn’t give anyone discounts. And so, precisely against the Blucerchiati, on 13 December 24 years ago, he scored a record: three goals, all from free kicks, 5-2 for Lazio and a nightmare Sunday for poor Ferron.

After the successes at Lazio, the union with Mancini again, at Inter, where Sinisa ends his career as a player and begins as a coach, as assistant. The first bench is offered to him in Bologna, another decisive city in his path: he took over and then sacked, in the middle 20 decisive points for salvation. Following the feat in Catania, with the record of points, the disappointment in Fiorentina, the restart as coach of his Serbia. And the call he can’t refuse: Sampdoria. «This is the environment thanks to which I became a man – he says – Samp is my second skin, you all know how much I care about my country but when I was called I couldn’t say no. You can win, draw, lose, as the beloved Boskov said, but the important thing is to have the right spirit, never back down, never give up».

In Bogliasco he finds a depressed Doria, 9 points in 12 days, in the relegation zone, he revitalizes him in his legs and soul, he quotes Kennedy, Dante, Giulio Cesare, his press conferences are a show, on the pitch you can see a tough Samp he plays with everyone and saves himself without worries. Sinisa blows up Eder, Soriano, Gabbiadini, Sampdoria returns to the topthe arrival of Eto’o generates some tension, then overcome, with the second season that sees the Sampdoria return to Europe.

Farewell to Sinisa Mihajlovic, his life as a warrior: the images

Sinisa Mihajlovic died in Rome after a two and a half year battle with leukemia. The 53-year-old Serbian fought like a lion to the last against the disease as he always used to do both in everyday life and in football, first on the pitch and then on the bench





The great chance is in a Milan experiencing the sunset of the Berlusconi era: it ends with an exemption. Ditto with Torino, after a good 9th place in the first year. But Samp’s Sinisa sees himself again in Bologna: miraculous comeback (he scores 30 points in 17 games) and historic salvation. It is yet another rebirth. But soon after comes the blow. Acute myeloid leukemia. “I’m scared, I cried for two days, but I will win,” he announces in a moving press conference on July 13, 2019. His battle begins at Sant’Orsola, while he continues to lead his boys from a distance. On 25 August, just over a month later, a warrior’s message unexpectedly appeared on the bench in Verona. Bologna and the team gather around him. THE fans go on pilgrimage to San Luca, the footballers go to cheer him on under the windows of his hospital room. The marrow transplant arrives, Mihajlovic recovers, the worst seems to be behind us. Until March 26th. New press conference. New announcement that hurts: “Leukemia is back, but I’ll teach you another lesson.”

After two good seasons in Bologna, something breaks in the relationship with the club. The results are so-so, and on 7 September a controversial exemption was decided. “I don’t understand. I accept but the situation was under control, could be improved» says Sinisa, outspoken. De Zerbi refuses to take his place, Motta accepts. In the meantime, Sinisa’s conditions are becoming more critical, the rumors about a deterioration in her health are becoming more insistent. On December 1st the last apparition, surprisingly, at the presentation of Zdenek Zeman’s autobiography in a bookshop in Rome.

“Zeman hasn’t won trophies but he has won much more than the others, because he has valued so many players and brought a new mentality to Italian football,” says Sinisa. Zeman is moved. His book is called “Beauty is priceless”. And the beauty of the fighter Mihajlovic will be missed by football and by the Sampdoria fans who loved him so much. “When I returned to Sampdoria I felt indebted for what he had given me as a footballer – Sinisa said before his farewell in 2015 – now I think I have paid it off. He will always be a Sampdorian and Sampdoria will always be my home».