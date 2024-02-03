Football in mourning: Kurt Hamrin has died flag of Fiorentina. He was 89 years old

Football mourns Kurt Hamrin. The historic Fiorentina striker has died at the age of 89. Ninth all-time scorer in Serie A history with 190 goals, in Italy the Swedish winger also played for Juve, Milan and Napoli. Nicknamed “Little bird” for your agility, Hamrin he wore the Viola shirt for nine years, collecting almost 300 appearances from 1958 to 1967 and becoming a symbol of the team. With the Swedish national team he finished second in the 1958 World Cup behind Pelè's Brazil.

Grown up in the youth teams of Huvudsta IS, Råsunda IS and AIK and arrived in Italy in 1956, Hamrin reached Florence after a year at Juve and a loan at Padova. And it was with the Viola shirt that the Swede gave his best, collecting 289 appearances, becoming the greatest goalscorer in the club's history with 150 goals behind Batistuta and winning an Italian Cup, a Cup Winners' Cup and an Alpine Cup and a Mitropa. A true legend for Fiorentina fans and beyond. Having ended his glorious Viola period in 1967, Uccellino then played two seasons at Milan (36 appearances) and two at Napoli (22 appearances) before ending his career in his homeland at AIK Stockholm (10 appearances). In detail, Hamrin scored 8 goals with Juve, 20 with Padova, 150 with Fiorentina, 9 with Milan and 3 with Napoli.

With the red and black shirt, Hamrin won the scudetto, the Cup Winners' Cup in 1968 (a brace in the final against Hamburg) and the European Cup in 1969, complete with a goal in the first leg of the semi-final against Manchester United, which was won 2-0 .