Marsican and Abruzzo football in mourning for the tragic death of Adrian Sorin Cristea, young athlete of ASD Aielli 2015

A very unpleasant episode happened yesterday, Sunday 15 January, in Aielli, a small town located in the province of L’Aquila. Adrian Sorin Cristea, a young footballer of the local team, died forever after a long struggle with a bad disease. Many messages of condolence have appeared on the web in the past few hours.

When a person leaves it is always a difficult moment for someone. Even more so if the person leaving earthly life is young, with a whole life still ahead, made up of dreams and hope.

Unfortunately yesterday, Sunday 15 January, a very cruel fate befell a 30 year old boywhich was known and well liked by all ad Aiellia small town of a few thousand inhabitants located in the heart of Marsica, in the province of L’Aquila, in Abruzzo.

According to what was reported by some local media, poor Adrian was taken away forever by a bad bad against which the 30-year-old fought with all his might but finally defeated him.

The news of his death spread throughout the region in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Condolences for the death of Adrian Sorin Cristea

Adrian Sorin Cristea, as mentioned, was known and well liked by everyone in Aielli. He played as a midfielder in the local team, the ASD Aielli 2005, which plays in the regional Second Category championship. The Coppa Italia match against Cerchio’s rivals was scheduled for yesterday, which has obviously been canceled and postponed to a later date.

The words of the first citizen of Aielli, the mayor, were particularly touching Enzo DiNatalethan on his profile Facebook he wrote:

Accepting death is difficult, but finding meaning in the disappearance of a thirty-year-old boy is impossible. It’s not right, it’s not understandable, there’s only room for pain and discomfort. Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Sorin, the young midfielder of Asd Aielli 2015 who died prematurely last night.

Even the same sport Society for which the footballer played, he greeted him on social media: