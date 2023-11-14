Former Inter, Roma and Milan footballer, Aldo Bet also wore the national team shirt: he died at the age of 74

Italian football is mourning the death of a great footballer of the sixties and seventies, who also played for Inter, Roma and Milan. It’s about Aldo Beta grim defender, who died at the age of 74 due to the worsening of an illness that had struck him some time ago.

Aldo Bet was born on March 26, 1949 Mareno di Piave, a small municipality in the province of Treviso. Already as a child he showed his skills in the game of football, particularly in the role of defender.

He faced the entire youth career with Inter and, again with the Nerazzurri, he made his professional debut in the 67-67 season, making 8 appearances.

His style of play was not elegant, but the solidity he guaranteed in the defensive department, in the role of stopper, allowed him to get noticed by the then coach of the Romethe legendary Helenio Herrera, who wanted him in his team.

With the Giallorossi he played from the 68-69 season until the summer of 1973, collecting 130 appearances and winning, in his first year, the Italian Cup.

He later moved to Veronawhere he remained for only one season, then returning to Milan, but this time among the ranks of Milan.

The one with the Rossoneri was the longest experience for Aldo, which lasted from 1974 to 1981. 144 matches played with the Milan shirt, 2 trophies won: the Italian Cup of 1977 and the championship of the 78-79 season, the tenth, the one with the star on the chest for the Milanese.

Aldo Bet, the national team, his coaching career and death

After Milan he went to play for a season for Campaniaa club from the region of the same name which was then playing in the C1 championship, before finally hanging up its boots.

Throughout his career Aldo Bet also tasted the joy and satisfaction of wearing the blue national team jersey. In the years in which he was in Roma, he wore the Under 21 jersey on three occasions and that of the senior national team in two matches.

Subsequently, he devoted himself to bench, coaching various C1 and C2 series clubs, all in Campania. He finally retired in 1987.

The former champion passed away last November 12th, in Varese, at the age of 74. He had been suffering from a serious illness for some time illnesswhose complications led to death.