I went to India to learn about football. Well, I was not with this purpose, exactly, and that is why it was the great surprise of the ten days I just spent in that country. Maybe the word is not so much learning and reaffirmor return to basic principles.

Nothing more basic, to begin with, than the level of the game I saw, the first final of the first U-14 national championship of girls that has been held in the history of the most populous country and less football in the world. Nothing is further from infantilism of the once stately Real Madrid or the sickly obsession with the money of FIFA, of the Saudi propagandists Ronaldo and Messi, by Joan Laporta, of almost all those who participate in the professional football business.

The final was played by fun and glory, nothing more, and was held in the city of Benares, for Hindus what mecca is for Islam, or the Camp Nou for Barcelona. Of a thousand teams throughout India who participated in the competition, all founded over the last three years, the two finalists were Darjeeling and Allahabad.

Darjeeling, famous for their tea, touches with the Himalayas and Nepal. Allahabad is a city to which last month 70 million Hindu pilgrims came to bathe at the confluence of three sacred rivers, the Ganges, the Yamuna and the Sarasvati, for the forgiveness of their sins.

Darjeeling was clear favorite. For the simple reason that the girls were all twice as large as those of Allahabad. They looked 16 -year -old girls against girls. Indeed, Darjeeling scored a goal barely started the final and a massacre was foreshadowed. Incredibly, the Allahabad tied as soon as he started the second half and ended up winning 4 to 1.

What did I learn, then? Five lessons applicable to football always and everywhere.





First, no matter how much we insist, in Barça in particular (more today than in Brazil), in the delights of the Jogo Bonitothe most important thing to succeed in football is to play with competitive claw. Allahabad’s girls won largely because they were more fighting. Seeing them I thought of Athletic Bilbao, which has never fallen to the Second Division. Or in the Eternal Atleti of Cholo Simeone.

Second, Allahabad’s girls also won because they had more luck. There were many more shots at the goal of Darjeeling, and the Dwarf Portero del Allahabad did what will always be, at 12 years, the game of his life. Not for the first time, the result was not quite a faithful reflection of what happened in the field.

Third, the level of the game was atrocious. But I enjoyed it almost the same as a Barça-Madrid. (And much more than any Manchester City game lately.) Why did I enjoy it? Because football is not art. Not first. First of all it is drama. Live theater. Reduced to its essence, we see it as evil against good. In the case of the Benaresa final, David against Goliath.

Fourth, as a spectator, if one arrives at the game being neutral, one always goes with the team that is weaker on paper. To which they call in English The Underdogthe small dog. In a World Cup I will always want Islandia to win England, for example. In the famous Real Madrid debacle in the Copa del Rey of the 2009-10 season, all non-Madrid players were with the Heroic Alcorcón.

Fifth, following the viewer’s perspective, a football match is therapy. It is a relief, an opportunity to forget for a while the sorrows or frustrations or complications of life, or to abandon the responsibilities of adulthood and return to the simplicity of childhood. In the case of the 5,500 girls who saw the final between Darjeeling and Allahabad, it was even more important.

Manoj Kumar, former Banquero and today CEO of the Foundation that has created the thousand teams of girls, explained that the traditional Indian culture demands that women always remain well quiet. The small women who attended the grand finale of Benares did not miss the opportunity to shout like crazy the entire game, in rebellion, even if they did not know, against thousands of years of subjugation, celebrating the value of freedom, spree and dignity.

It was a privilege to be there.