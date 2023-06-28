Football | In Italy, a game number symbolizing the Nazi salute was banned

The use of the game number 88 was banned in Italy to eradicate anti-Semitism.

News agency According to AFP, the Italian government and the Italian football federation FIGC banned the use of the number 88 on Tuesday. The decision is based on eradicating anti-Semitism from football stadiums.

Head of the Italian Interior and Sports Ministers and the FIGC Gabriele Gravina signed an agreement against the phenomenon plaguing Italian football. According to AFP, the parties also agreed on the suspension of matches if anti-Semitic behavior or shouting is observed during the matches.

The number 88 is the neo-Nazi symbol for the “Heil Hitler” greeting, as the letter h is the eighth letter of the alphabet. In Serie A they play Atalanta BC Mario Pasalic and Lazio Toma Basic used the game number 88 in the season that just ended.

In March a German supporter was banned for life from football club SS Lazio after wearing a jersey with the number 88 and the text “Hitlerson”, reports AFP. At the same game, a group of supporters shouted anti-Semitic chants. Lazio’s stands were closed to supporters for one game due to the situation.

According to AFP, Lazio’s staunchest supporters are one of Italy’s most right-wing groups. Fascist fan groups are known to be a widespread phenomenon in Italian football. Last season, the person working as Lazio’s mascot was fired for a fascist salute.