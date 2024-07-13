Football | In Gnistan, I mourn the fate of the juniors: “This is a traumatic experience for them too”

Football|The fire in the Oulunkylä football arena has significant effects on the operations of Gnistan, which plays in the Veikkausliiga.

Helsinki The Mustapekka arena in Oulunkylä burned to the ground last night. The arena is the home field of IF Gnistan, which plays in the Veikkausliiga, and a large number of the club’s other teams also play and train there. After the devastating fire, the arena will be out of use for at least some time.

Responsible for Gnistan’s communication and marketing Frans Enala said that the club’s management has not yet had time to think about further actions.

“We have a crisis meeting at 9 a.m., after which we will know more and inform about the measures.”

Enala answered the phone from the Mustapekka arena.

Has anything been saved?

“When I look at the grandstand, it seems that nothing has been preserved,” says Enala.

Hasn’t collapsed, but unfortunately that’s no consolation.

Have you already received contact from the parents of the juniors?

“At least I haven’t received it myself. In the crisis meeting, we thought about ways to support the juniors, because this is a traumatic experience for them too.”