Goodbye PSG! The fact that Lionel Messi is now leaving France is a relief for many. His engagement at Paris Saint-Germain is considered the low point of his glorious career.

Dthis time he was present. A week after Lionel Messi skipped Paris Saint-Germain’s (PSG) championship break after the 1-1 draw at Racing Strasbourg and instead preferred to fly to Barcelona and attend the Coldplay concert, he stood on the lawn of the Prinzenpark to win his second French championship to celebrate.

His thoughts were elsewhere again. The fact that the PSG chapter is coming to an end for him provides a certain relief at all levels: among those responsible at the capital club, who were disappointed by his low running count and the dreary expression, among other things. Among the supporters who accuse Messi of never having identified with the PSG project and of not having wanted it at all.