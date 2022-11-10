Football | In England’s World Cup team, there are a few surprise players and some surprising ones stranded on the beach

Gareth Southgate announced the player list on Thursday.

English head coach of the men’s national football team Gareth Southgate announced on Thursday the group with which England will go to the World Cup final tournament in Qatar, which is about to begin. The team is largely as expected, but of course there were some surprises in the selections.

A great season for Leicester in the English Premier League James Maddison got a race pass, even though the man has only one national match on his account from previous years (in 2019). Chelsea too by Conor Gallagher and Newcastle Callum Wilson the choices can be taken as a surprise.

On the other hand, perhaps the choices of those who suffered injuries and otherwise fell in their club teams raised doubts in the ever so critical British media. These include, for example, Manchester City Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United Harry Maguire.

Among other things, the racing plane was left on the beach James Ward-Prowse, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Fikayo Tomori and Eberechi Eze. Top player Tomori, who plays a big role in Italian Serie A’s AC Milan, is probably the most surprising of those eliminated.

England open their tournament on November 21 against Iran. The other teams in Group B are the United States and Wales.

England World Cup team:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal ), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

Attackers: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) .