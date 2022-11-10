Friday, November 11, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Football | In England’s World Cup team, there are a few surprise players and some surprising ones stranded on the beach

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 10, 2022
in World Europe
0

Gareth Southgate announced the player list on Thursday.

English head coach of the men’s national football team Gareth Southgate announced on Thursday the group with which England will go to the World Cup final tournament in Qatar, which is about to begin. The team is largely as expected, but of course there were some surprises in the selections.

A great season for Leicester in the English Premier League James Maddison got a race pass, even though the man has only one national match on his account from previous years (in 2019). Chelsea too by Conor Gallagher and Newcastle Callum Wilson the choices can be taken as a surprise.

On the other hand, perhaps the choices of those who suffered injuries and otherwise fell in their club teams raised doubts in the ever so critical British media. These include, for example, Manchester City Kyle Walker and Kalvin Phillips and Manchester United Harry Maguire.

Among other things, the racing plane was left on the beach James Ward-Prowse, Ivan Toney, Tammy Abraham, Marc Guehi, Tyrick Mitchell, Fikayo Tomori and Eberechi Eze. Top player Tomori, who plays a big role in Italian Serie A’s AC Milan, is probably the most surprising of those eliminated.

See also  Migration Uusimaa lost its population elsewhere in Finland as a migration loss for the first time in 70 years

England open their tournament on November 21 against Iran. The other teams in Group B are the United States and Wales.

England World Cup team:

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Nick Pope (Newcastle), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).

Defenders: Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), Eric Dier (Tottenham), John Stones (Manchester City), Kyle Walker (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Conor Coady (Everton), Ben White (Arsenal ), Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool).

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Dortmund), Mason Mount (Chelsea), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Declan Rice (West Ham), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

Attackers: James Maddison (Leicester), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Raheem Sterling (Chelsea), Callum Wilson (Newcastle), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) .

#Football #Englands #World #Cup #team #surprise #players #surprising #stranded #beach

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Disclosed the dynamics of prices for new buildings in Moscow

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.