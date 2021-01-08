The corona virus is causing chaos in English football. The FA Cup game of Liverpool FC threatens to be canceled because there are positive tests against Aston Villa. The Southampton FC game has already been canceled.

It is still unclear whether the FA Cup game of Liverpool FC from coach Jürgen Klopp can take place. Image: Reuters

D.he coronavirus is causing further chaos in English football. As the Premier League club Aston Villa announced on Thursday, the training ground was closed due to a significant number of positive tests. According to an official statement, “a large number” of first-team players and members of the support staff, who were routinely tested last Monday, were affected.

The people immediately went into isolation, and another series of tests was carried out immediately. This means that the third-round game Villas in the FA Cup against champions Liverpool FC around team manager Jürgen Klopp, which is scheduled for Friday (8.45 p.m.), is on the brink. The national association FA announced that a decision would only be made on the match day.

The cup match between FC Southampton and the third division club Shrewsbury Town had previously been canceled. The game scheduled for Saturday (9 p.m.) fell victim to several positive tests at the Underdog. The FA wants to decide on the next steps at the beginning of next week. These were not the first corona cases in connection with the English Cup.

Second division club Derby County around interim coach Wayne Rooney has to do without his first team and the coaching team on Saturday (1:15 p.m.) at the sixth division club FC Chorley. The reason is nine positive corona tests. Instead, players from the U-23 and U-18 teams will be used. In the Premier League, too, there had recently been several postponements due to infections.