After his embarrassing first bankruptcy, Thomas Tuchel dragged himself in front of the TV cameras for a devastating verdict. His team was "rusty" and "sloppy", complained the team manager of Chelsea FC. Everything that could go wrong went wrong: "That was clearly not our day today."



The impressive series of 14 games without defeat since Tuchel took office ended with the 2: 5 (1: 2) against the relegation candidate West Bromwich Albion. “I didn’t see that coming. Every shot from them was a goal, ”said Tuchel, who was the first to concede at Stamford Bridge. The whole club is “very disappointed because we hate to lose”.

At least there was good news the day after the rainfall: Tottenham Hotspur missed the leap past Chelsea to fourth place on Sunday. Despite a double strike from Harry Kane within four minutes, the Spurs did not get beyond a 2-2 (2-1) at Newcastle United.

Zoff at Chelsea for Rudiger

And then it turned out that the nerves at Chelsea are obviously on edge: In training on Sunday, the German international Antonio Rüdiger and the Spanish goalkeeper Kepa clashed. Tuchel sent his compatriot into the cabin early because he could not calm down. Rüdiger later apologized, reported the “Telegraph” and the sports portal “The Athletic”. For the club, the matter is ticked off, but it shows that the violent defeat has left its mark.

Tuchel, recently named Team Manager of the Month in the Premier League, wanted to shake off the debacle quickly and focus on the quarter-final first leg in the premier class at FC Porto on Wednesday (9 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Champions League and at DAZN) . “We can’t just hang our heads and lose confidence in these players,” said the 47-year-old. He must have thought of Timo Werner as well.

Actually, according to Tuchel’s plan, the national player should shoot the frustration off his mind after his tragic miss for the DFB team against North Macedonia (1: 2). But after the scorn and ridicule of the past few days, the goal doldrums continued in the blues jersey, although Tuchel had recently demonstratively strengthened his attacker.

Werner could have replenished himself with fresh self-confidence. Before the goal from Mason Mount (71.), the 25-year-old hesitated with the ball on his foot, missed the right moment for the conclusion and finally put the goal on his teammate. For Werner, there are only two goals for Chelsea in the past five months or so.

After the lead by the former Dortmund Christian Pulisic (27th) and the yellow-red card against Thiago Silva (29th), Tuchel’s team completely lost order. Matheus Pereira (45. + 2 / 45. + 4), Callum Robinson (63./90.+1) and Mbaye Diagne (69.) gave the Blues five goals against in their own stadium for the first time since 2011. Kai Havertz was substituted on, Rüdiger was not used. Perhaps because of the reserve role, the frustration in training on Sunday had to go away.

With the victory at Arsenal (3-0) Jürgen Klopp is fighting again for the premier class with Liverpool. Chelsea, on the other hand, is slowed down for the time being. “If we look at this game in four weeks, we will hopefully call it a wake-up call,” said Tuchel, “because that would mean that we really woke up and started a new series.” Whether that really worked is a key one Question at Chelsea with a view to the performance in Tuchel’s first season at Stamford Bridge.