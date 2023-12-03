Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold finished in the closing minutes for Liverpool.

Fulham came close to surprising Liverpool football in the English Premier League, but the home team rose to a 4–3 victory with two strikes in the closing minutes.

Liverpool started the fight strongly and took the lead in the 20th minute Trent Alexander-Arnold cannoned off the ball’s free kick to the top bar and the goalkeeper Bernd Leno through the network to wigs. The hit was marked as Leno’s own goal.

Four minutes later Fulham Harry Wilson the ball was directed by the goalkeeper of Caoimhin Kelleher from between the legs to the goal. The goal celebration continued in the 38th minute, when Liverpool Alexis McAllister cannoned the ball into the top corner with a handsome long shot.

Kenny Tete brought Fulham level from close range in the opening half in stoppage time. Fulham already seemed to be rushing to a surprise victory when Bobby De Cordova-Reid poked the ball into Liverpool’s net in the 80th minute.

However, it turned out the other way around Wataru Endo equalized in the 87th minute and Alexander-Arnold completed the final numbers a minute later. Both goals came with great shots.

Liverpool rose to second place in the league table, at least momentarily. However, Manchester City, who will host Tottenham later on Sunday, may return to second place today.

There was no lack of drama in the match between Liverpool and Fulham.

Home team Against Brighton, Chelsea was man down at the end of the opening period after seeing two yellow cards Conor Gallagher flew into the shower. Chelsea led the fight at that stage 2–1, when the home team Enzo Fernandez mixed Levi Colwill and guests Facundo Buonanotte had finished.

In the second half, Fernandez scored from Chelsea’s penalty kick to take a 3–1 lead.

The match saw a dramatic end when Brighton João Pedro narrowed with extra time. Extra time had been played for 11 minutes, when Brighton was already awarded a penalty kick. Referee Craig Pawson however, reversed his decision after watching the situation on the pitchside monitor, so Chelsea won 3–2.

Away team Aston Villa Ollie Watkins at the end of the match scored a 2-2 draw into Bournemouth’s net. The match ended 2–2. West Ham played a 1-1 home result against Crystal Palace.