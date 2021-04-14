Football Immigration and the rights of sexual minorities divide Hungarian football

National team goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi expressed support for Sexual Minorities.

In Hungary football has boiled spring-time soup spiced with immigration and the rights of sexual minorities.

The soup, which divided the sport people into two camps, was set on fire when the national team goalkeeper Péter Gulácsi, 30, expressed support for sexual minorities in a February Facebook update.

“The more I spend time abroad or among people from different cultures, the more I realize the world is more colorful because we are not alike, and because love, [erilaisuuden] acceptance and tolerance are the most important things, ”Gulácsi wrote According to the British broadcaster BBC.

In his writing, Gulácsi took a position on behalf of the Family is a Family human rights campaign. The campaign started after In December, the Hungarian parliament passed a law preventing same-sex couples from adopting children.

The BBC reported on the situation on Wednesday. According to it, Gulácsi has been the subject of hostile comments due to a show of solidarity.

Bundesliga Association The attacks on Gulács, representing RB Leipzig, have been led by a nationalist website operator.

Goalkeeper statements have been described on the site as, among other things, their own paint, and defending the rights of sexual minorities as brainwashing.

The debate gained more momentum in early April, when speeches from Germany were completely opposite to what Gulácsi made a few weeks earlier.

It was also the Hungarian of the team playing in the main league – the goalkeeper coach of Hertha Berlin Zsolt Petry, 54.

“Immigration policy represents to me a manifestation of moral decline. Europe is a Christian continent, and I can hardly watch the moral decay spreading over our continent, ”he told the Hungarian newspaper Magyar Nemzet, according to the BBC.

“If you don’t accept migration because an awful number of criminals have swept across Europe, you will be branded a racist,” Petry continued.

Comments were too much for Hertha Berlin, who showed the door to Petry. He was allowed to leave because his words did not fit the philosophy of the club.

CEO of Hertha Carsten Schmid said at the time he had never heard Petry make xenophobic or homophobic comments.

“The roads of Herthan and Zsolt Petry are different. The club was not initially aware of the interview after that [seuran] the board immediately relieves the goalkeeper coach of his duties, ”the club wrote in early April to their Twitter account.