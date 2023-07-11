Football | Ilves and Honka received the semi-finals on their home field in the men’s football Suomen Cup

The men’s Finnish Cup semi-finals will be played on August 23.

Lynx face AC Oulu and Honka IFK Mariehamn when the men’s Finnish Cup semi-finals are played on August 23. The match pairs were drawn on Tuesday, and the home teams for the semifinals are Ilves and Honka.

If August 23 doesn’t work as a game day, September 13 is available. The men’s cup final will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium on September 30.

The Swedish Football Association also drew the women’s Cup semi-final match pairs. Jyväskylä’s JyPK, who play in the Women’s First Division, will face Ilves of the National League on their home field. The other teams in the quarter-finals are from the National League, and the 5th–6th in August, the matches Åland United–KuPS, PK-35 Vantaa–HPS and HJK–PK-35 Helsinki will also be played.

The women’s semifinals will be played on September 2 and the final on October 1.