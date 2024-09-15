Football | Ilmari Niskanen failed in Finland’s shirt – now comments on the criticism

Football|Markku Kanerva’s surprise selection Ilmari Niskanen did not succeed in England.

in the English First League Finnish full-back playing for Exeter City Ilmari Niskanen returned to real action in his club team after Finland’s losing Nations League matches. Exeter City visited Blackpool on Saturday, losing the battle with a goal of extra time 1-2.

Niskanen received criticism earlier in the week after failing in the match as a guest of England. Niskanen was involved in both goals scored when England beat Finland 2–0.

“I have no interest in reading such a discussion. It is of no use to me. Yes, I still understand the criticism. By no means was my performance at the level it should have been on Tuesday (against England). The criticism is deserved,” Niskanen said in Blackpool.

“I haven’t opened a single newspaper column, so I don’t know how harsh the criticism has been. My friends have said that there has been a bit of writing of all kinds. That’s part of the point.”

“We are in such a profession that when things go well, we praise them. When things don’t go well, we criticize. It didn’t work out for me on Tuesday.”

Tough experienced Niskanen in Blackpool as well, when he was tackled ugly twice in the midfield. In Blackpool’s first goal, Niskanen read the trajectory of the ball poorly, and CJ Hamilton managed to hit the ball into the goal.

Otherwise, the Finn played an active match on both sides, creating goal chances for Exeter.

Extra time loss for the new manager By Steve Bruce however, against Blackpool, who were playing under orders, added more salt to Niskanen’s wounds.

Neck however, not complaining about setbacks. Head coach of the Finnish national team Markku Kanerva had made it clear to the players after the England defeat that the results were not satisfactory.

“I’m sure no one will deny that the trip was not good in terms of results. In the England game, there was fight and brawl in the first half and a few promising attacks as well. In the second half, however, we couldn’t get anything done and we were pretty much under the weather,” says Niskanen.

“Fortunately, there are two home games in the next window and we will come to them with a completely different look. There must be results. That is absolutely not enough.”