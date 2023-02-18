Perugia – Mourning in the world of football. Ilario Castagner, a former coach and footballer who linked his career to Perugia, has died at the age of 82. His son Federico announces it in a post on Facebook. «Today the most beautiful smile of Italian football went away – he wrote – Thanks to all the doctors and health personnel of the “Santa Maria della Misericordia” hospital in Perugia who have taken care of him in recent weeks. Hi Dad…”.