Football Iina Salmi went abroad as a domestic star, learned from the world’s superstar and patiently waits for a breakthrough in Helmari

Iina Salmi, who has gone abroad as the best player in the women’s league, has seen up close how a close friend develops into a world-class player. Now you will learn to take advantage of your own breakthrough.

Soccer player Iina Salmi was voted the best player in the domestic league in 2015. Winners of the same award Ria Öling (2014) and Sanni Franssi (2016) are among the key players of the national team, but Salmi has not yet realized the potential. However, he has seen up close how to strive to the very top of the world.

In 2016, Salmi played for a Dutchman in Rosengård, Sweden Lieke Martensin with. Martens was selected as the best player at the 2017 European Championships and moved to Barcelona after the Games.

“We were really close with Flame. We spent a lot of time outside the field and are still friends. The flame is really professional and I remember thinking about how compact a player he is and how all the qualities are at a really good level. He learned from it just by watching him train and play, ”Salmi ponders.

Now 26-year-old Salmi has ended up playing in the Spanish league through the Dutch grand club Ajax. Valencia coaching has trained Salme in all midfield playgrounds.

“It has been quite challenging,” but I think I have done well. I’ve got a hard league and all sides were happy with this transfer.

Salmen the place in the 25-player national team circle has been established, but the regular minutes of play on the national team have still been under the rock for one reason or another. Salmi himself reminds that breaking into the opening line-up is not the easiest of all when the team succeeds.

“We have a lot of good players, and especially now that we’ve done the games really well, then of course it’s a little harder to break into. But on the other hand, why not? I’m really happy that I get to be involved here. I look forward to getting on the field to show up and get a bigger role. I’m ready for it. “

The national team’s camp week ends on Sunday with a national match against Austria. Salmi expects that Finland will have closed the gap in less than three years.

“Back then, they were better, more physical and their game speed was at a higher level. I think we have taken steps forward, and now is the place of revenge. ”