Football IFK Mariehamn scored three goals in three minutes: “We got to start with goals from doors and windows”

Football league rising club AC Oulu’s Åland adventure, which began on Friday and stretches on Tuesdays, torpedoed in a quarter of an hour. The home team IFK Mariehamn waved the away team three times in the early stages of the game for 188 seconds, just over three minutes.

After two matches, the people of Mariehamn are the only ones with the full score after defeating the people of Oulu 3-1. Åland even saw an audience when a total of 250 spectators were allowed to enter the auditorium.

“This is a great start. We were able to start with paint on the doors and windows, ”chuckled the KaaPo breeder who shot the first shot in the attack leading to the opening goal. Elias Mastokangas, 20.

AC Oulu, who continues in the zero club, was comforted by the defensive midfielder Jere Kallinen.19, first league goal. Coach Jyrki Ahola did a rarely seen trick on the greens when sending a break to the Canadian goalkeeper Yann Fillionin between the posts Juhani Pennanen.

“The cold shower came. Not the first setback should lead to two more quick extra goals. After that, all I could do was try to move the situation forward one by one, ”Oulu’s kitki Lassi Nurmos stated.