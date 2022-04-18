Football IFK Mariehamn played for the third time in a draw – Hongan Duarte Tammileo said: “I had a place for a thousand bucks”

The draw did not please Honka, who had eight shots or butts in the statistics.

Men in the football league, there are enough teams to compete for the title of both the last losing and the last losing crew.

IFK Mariehamn will participate in both series after playing their third match of the season.

The most dissatisfied with the score distribution in Mariehamn in terms of 1–1 (1–1) was the away team Honka from Espoo, for whom eight shots or heads were recorded in the statistics.

“I just had a thousand bucks in place to make 2-1 for us in the opening season, so can’t be happy,” regretted Honga’s midfield returning to his ex-home field. Duarte Tammilehto.

IFK’s lead scored from the penalty area via the back post Robin Sid, 27. The hit was the first EIF breeder on the league field in almost three years after two weak SJK seasons. Sid have scored all 14 league goals for the Mariehamn club.

Honga was handled by the German in the second goal of the season Florian Krebs23. He was just a couple of minutes after Sid’s goal at the top of the volley at the hosts’ goal.

“Honka might have had a few places more, but it’s not bad to continue through this draw. We were a little behind in the first half, but we got better towards the end, ”described IFK’s Turku-based Riku Sjöroos.