Football IFK Mariehamn coach Daniel Norrmén looked embarrassed before HIFK and genius after

HIFK’s collars fluttered and the defense leaked when IFK Mariehamn visited Helsinki.

HIFK – IFK Mariehamn 0–3 (0–2)

Reborn IFK Mariehamn robbed the score of Helsinki by knocking down HIFK 0–3.

Mariehamn changed coach at the end of August after the team had lost 11 of their last 14 matches. The change was the first in the history of the club in the middle of the season in the Veikkausliiga.

Elevated from assistant coach to general manager Daniel Norrmén has now led his team to three wins in four matches.

During the HIFK struggle, Norrmén emphasized in Ålandstidningen that Mariehamn must pay particular attention to Kei Kamaraa and Moshtagh Yaghoubia. The comment looked embarrassing as Yaghoubi was banned from the match.

“It was a small mocha from us. The interview was a couple of days before the game, and we hadn’t checked it back then. But good that he didn’t play, he’s a really good player, ”Norrmén smiled after the game.

As the final whistle sounded, those other than Norrmén and his crew looked embarrassed.

“This was our worst performance so far. We couldn’t enter properly for even five minutes, ”the HIFK coach Joaquín Gómez manasi.

HIFK was in the match as a chaser right from the start. Niilo Mäenpää moved Mariehamn to the lead in the third minute of the game. He slipped to hit the goal cunningly from behind the defenders.

In the 26th minute, Mariehamn’s African duo Mohammed Abubakari–Muhamed Olawale played well together and Abubakari mowed the ball into the top corner.

Norrmén had a good opportunity to attack on the wing, but remembered their instructions to go for middle attacks. The game got out of hand in front of his eyes.

“We scored two goals right at the start. I would be relaxed too if my opponent did that to us, ”the Spaniard said.

The sheets of HIFK fans fell off the stands fittingly as Mariehamn banged the paint.

HIFK’s experienced defender Jukka Halme was in the match like a shadow even more. He followed 0-2 goals from the parade ground, had to cause his opponent both a goal and a penalty kick and had to tear everything into a warning.

The goal was to score when Halme put the ball directly into the back of the net Den foot, but this hit the pole. A penalty kick was required in the first minute when the ball hit Halme’s hand.

Konkki’s defender was taken over immediately at halftime.

“I would have swapped all 11 players a quarter after I had gotten it,” Gómez settled.

In the second episode of Mariehamn Robin Buwalda scored 0 – 3 for the visitors.

HIFK played in stylish retro shirts from the first half of the match as the Championship Maestrot Theme Day was celebrated in the Bolt Arena.

A number of former Champions League and A national team players had been invited to the stadium to watch the match and were flowered before the initial whistle.

HIFK’s simplistic shirts were adorned with buttons and fluttering collars familiar from previous years. There were, of course, no ads in retro shirts.

The HIFK season continues on Wednesday at the Stad derby against HJK.