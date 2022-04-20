Football Icelandic football star Hannes directed a homoerotic action comedy – “There are similar characters in football”

Icelandic Hannes Thór Halldórsson moved from a football star to a film director and directed a homoerotic action comedy. “There are similar characters in football who are afraid to reveal their vulnerabilities,” he says.

Film director Hannes Thór Halldórsson is the only one of its kind. He is guaranteed to be the only film director in the world to have rejected what has been considered the best football player in the world. Lionel Messin penalty kick.

“I’m definitely the only one and I’ll be the only one,” Hannes Thór Halldórsson, who lives in Reykjavik, says in a video call.

A rare trick happened at the 2018 World Cup in the first leg of the first round. Argentina did not score and the match ended 1-1. Iceland’s story in the race ended in the first round after losses to Nigeria and Croatia.

Hannes Thór Halldórsson, 37, ended his football career last autumn and now has time for his second passion – movies.

Sparse are the kind of talent that reaches the top in both sports and culture. Finland will be the first to come to mind as a spear thrower Olympic winner, singer and actor Tapio Rautavaara.

Nobel Prize-winning author Albert Camus in his youth he played football on the university team but was nowhere near the top of the sport. Country musician Kenny Rogers developed so far in his tennis hobby that he even got a professional ATP tour ranking in the doubles. Action movie star Jason Statham again competed in the Commonwealth Games in swimming leaps before his film career.

Hannes Thór Halldórsson was the number one goalkeeper for the Icelandic national football team for ten years. Last year, he also became a film director when Cop Secret got its premiere.

Debut directing could become a springboard for a long film career.

Cop Secret toured European film festivals last year, receiving flattering reviews, and this week it will be on display at the Night Visions Film Festival in Helsinki.

Is quite amazing that Hannes Thór Halldórsson was able to direct his debut film in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 alongside his club and national team games.

“This was a personal achievement for me in many ways. First, my goal was always to direct a long film. I’ve directed commercials, but I always wanted to direct a movie. I didn’t think that would happen until I finished my football career, ”he says.

Just before the video call, Hannes Thór Halldórsson was at an event where an advertising film he directed for the Icelandic Football League was released. Two years ago, he was still playing in the Icelandic league and aspiring for a championship on the Valur team.

“I knew it would be extremely difficult to direct the film. However, we decided to try despite the fact that the football season was underway, we were in the middle of a pandemic and at the same time I was preparing for the club and national team games. We ended up winning the championship with Valuri. ”

Idea the film was born ten years ago, but Hannes Thór Halldórsson thought it would never become a film.

The outline ended up in a desk drawer when he left Iceland abroad as a professional footballer.

“As a football professional, I wrote the script for a horror movie and thought it would be my first film directing.”

“ “The only way to do chases and fight scenes in Reykjavik is to make a comedy.”

The Cop Secret was filmed in daylight when there was no room for decent lighting.

From the first however, the film became an action comedy in which Reykjavik looks like a sinful big city where violence is rampant and local police are heroes made famous by television.

The film begins with a camera drive over the city of Reykjavik as Miami Vice series as a whole. It is followed by the first chase scene, in which the main character of the film, the superhero, is introduced Bus.

Even the first scenes show that Cop Secret shamelessly refers to numerous well-known action movies. Variety magazine praised the film for its entertainment, but criticized it for its lack of originality.

The film had a budget of less than one million euros and Hannes Thór Halldórsson calculated that the cost was only 0.03% for the latest The Fast and the Furious the cost of the film. According to him, the film was very affordable even by Icelandic standards.

“Still, we tried to make it look bigger than any other Icelandic film ever. We used every possible means: music, filming locations, and editing. Everything had to be photographed in daylight because we could not afford to make lighting. ”

According to Hannes Thór Halldórsson, the filmmakers aimed to make the film as entertaining as possible for Icelandic viewers.

“The only way to do chases and fight scenes in Reykjavik is to make a comedy.”

I’m just instead of a hollow action comedy, the director wanted a deeper story into the film, and the hero of the film ended up struggling with his sexuality.

“We thought dealing with the protagonist’s sexuality would make him memorable and it would be something we haven’t seen before. It became the heart of the film. The struggle makes the film a little deeper, even though it’s a comedy. ”

“ “There are similar characters in football.”

Audunn Blöndal plays the protagonist of the film Cop Secret.

The protagonist of the film, a stubble-like and messy Bus, gets a new pair of slatted Hördurin, whose muscles bulge in bespoke shirts. Opposites eventually complement each other, and a deeper relationship emerges between the duo.

“We tried to treat this side of the story with respect.”

“There are such characters in football as the superhero in the film, who is afraid to reveal his vulnerability because he has a reputation and a position in society.”

Hannes Thór Halldórsson says he has not seen similar struggles against shame in his football career. According to him, the species is a good example of how “no progress has been made on these issues”.

“In football, the proportion of sexual minorities is not at all at the same level as elsewhere in society. Men’s football is an obvious example of how we are still in this past. It is different in women’s football, where we are more advanced. ”

“If the film raises questions, it’s a great added value.”

“ “Every match felt like a Hollywood movie.”

Hannes Thór Halldórsson’s football background is shown in the film. One key turn in the story lies in the match for the Icelandic national football team. Hannes Thór Halldórsson says it was a very natural choice for him to include women in the film.

“The players of the Icelandic women’s national team are big stars. Captain Sara Björk Gunnarsdóttir is perhaps the most popular athlete in Iceland. ”

The women’s national team is now rising to the same level as the Icelandic men who were at the top during Hannes Thór Halldórsson’s career.

“I played as the number one goalkeeper for ten years and it was the best time in the history of the national team. We got to the European Championships and the World Championships for the first time. We won big matches against big football countries, ”he says.

“It was an amazing adventure. Every match felt like a Hollywood movie. ”

Finland the national team Owls also played a role in Iceland’s success. The draw played by Finland against Croatia helped Iceland to the World Cup, and Finland’s goal scorer Ask Soir became a momentarily celebrated hero in Iceland.

Iceland and Halldórsson, on the other hand, played a part in the development of the Finnish national team, which gained momentum from the Iceland victory in the autumn of 2017. The victory gave Huuhkaki a lot of self-confidence.

“I didn’t know I had a big role in the national team story. I am glad that the victory gave Finland self-confidence. Finland woke up and got to its feet, ”says Hannes Thór Halldórsson.

“I have to send greetings to a good friend of mine To Joni Kauko. He was my movie buddy when we played together at Randers. I am sorry that he cannot be in Helsinki when our film is shown. ”

Cop Secret will be screened at the Night Visions Film Festival on Thursday at Cinema Orion and on Saturday at Bio Rex Glass Palace.