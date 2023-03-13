Football | “I say what I want on my Twitter account” – This is how TV star Gary Lineker became a thorn in the flesh of British conservatives

Britain’s institution, the state television company BBC had to bend and took the television star By Gary Linker back as host of the popular soccer program Match of the Day.

The BBC crisis started at the end of last week and lasted over the weekend. The crisis started when Lineker criticized the Conservative government’s asylum policy. After this, the BBC shelved him.

But how did one TV presenter, even a very popular one, come under criticism year after year and become one of Britain’s staunchest defenders of human rights?

Gary Lineker, 62, has had three makeovers in his life.

Lineker first became the nation’s closet national hero in football, then the nation’s Gary as a popular TV presenter, and the third transformation is his unofficial status as the face of liberal Britain.

Lineker was a pure star in his playing career, father of four children. Back then, it was hard to imagine that he would become a rule-breaking rebel or a vocal defender of human rights.

Gary Lineker (left) hosted the FA Cup semi-final last year with star commentator and former football star Alan Shearer by his side.

Gary Lineker was born in 1960 in Leicester to a working-class family.

His father Barry sold vegetables in Leicester market, as did Barry’s father in his time Williamand his father George.

Gary Lineker helped his father at the vegetable stand, and the habit continued in the summers even when the boy’s professional career in football had started.

“My father’s work was hard, especially in winter in freezing cold weather. It made me more determined in football because I didn’t want to follow in his footsteps,” Lineker said on The High Performance podcast last year.

“I ran away from it [taustaa] maybe subconsciously.”

Lineker says he inherited his calm nature from his mother.

Lineker never received a yellow or red card from the referee in his playing career, but that was also influenced by his father’s teaching.

“Once when I was 14, I cursed at the referee. My father walked onto the field and dragged me by the collar, holding me off the field. He said ‘if you ever do that again, you won’t play football again’.“

Although Lineker’s father was strict on some issues, he also made a decision that affected his son’s playing career.

The family had to move outside of Leicester, and there was only one school in the area that played rugby instead of football.

“ So I moved in with my grandmother for six months. I asked my father later if he knew I was going to be a football player. He said he always knew it.”

From school Lineker coped at an acceptable level. One of his teachers wrote in a report that Lineker “focuses too much on football” and “would never make a living at it”.

In 1976, Lineker joined Leicester City’s player academy and became one of the best players in the club’s history.

In the England national team’s all-time goalscoring statistics, Lineker is third with 48 hits. In his career, Lineker played for Leicester City, Everton, Barcelona, ​​Tottenham and Nagoya in Japan.

At the World Cup in Mexico in 1986, Lineker became the talk of the entire football world. He scored six goals in the tournament and won the top scorer award.

Gary Lineker played in the 1990 World Cup.

After the World Cup, Barcelona bought Lineker from Everton. He played in Barcelona for three seasons and scored 66 goals in different competitions.

The biggest achievements of the club’s career were the English Cup win in Tottenham, the league cup win in Everton, the Spanish cup and the UEFA Cup Winners’ Cup win in Barcelona.

In 1992, Lineker was received by the Queen From Elizabeth II an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for his work in football.

After his playing career, Lineker could have retired from the public eye or enjoyed the life of a free lord. However, outsiders had seen unused potential in him.

Gary Lineker rehearsing for a TV broadcast in 2014.

of Leicester the most popular boy became the face of the city’s most popular delicacy, Walkers crisps, in 1994.

The camera loved Lineker, and Walkers, with Lineker’s help, became Britain’s most popular crisps brand.

According to a former marketing manager at Walkers Lineker’s popularity as an advertising face is explained by his ordinariness.

“Gary reaches several generations. He is widely popular among both men and women.”

Gary Lineker became a household name in 1999 when he started as a presenter on the BBC’s popular football programme. He also became the BBC’s highest paid presenter, and he earned £1.4m from the BBC last year.

Last week’s conflict was by no means the first time Lineker’s actions were deemed to be at odds with the BBC’s impartiality guidelines.

In 2016, he created a similar media storm after saying on Twitter that “the attitude of some towards refugees is grossly racist and heartless”.

“What is happening to our country,” Lineker asked.

Even then, there were calls for Lineker to be moved aside from the BBC. The right-wing newspaper The Sun demanded that “the pet of the left should be fired”.

Lineker did not back down, even though he received a lot of criticism from the right-wing British media.

“I say what I want on my Twitter account.”

And with his words, Lineker didn’t just blow the horns of the British right-wing, but also the newly elected president of the United States Donald Trump.

When Trump wrote on Twitter that burning the American flag should lead to imprisonment, Lineker replied that “it’s so cold I could burn the flag”.

Lineker opposed Britain’s exit from the EU, and a couple of years later supported the idea of ​​a new Brexit vote.

In 2018, Lineker criticized the vote of no confidence in the Prime Minister organized by the Conservative Party at the same time as the country had to negotiate a withdrawal agreement with the EU.

Not everyone accepted Lineker’s activism, even in their own house.

The BBC’s cricket editor said Lineker should keep his political views under wraps and follow the BBC’s instructions.

In January of this year, the Minister of Science Michelle Donelan said the BBC should heed Lineker’s recent comments.

Lineker had said in a podcast interview in December that “the United States is an unusually racist country”.

Lineker said in an interview with the Telegraph magazine two years ago that he knows he is called a leftist and a darling of socialists, but he said he is actually politically quite in the middle.

Lineker has had enough supporters from crisis to crisis. Maybe partly because he is considered to be genuine and he himself has experienced various difficulties.

Lineker’s son was diagnosed with blood and bone marrow cancer at the age of two months. Divorce in 2007 ended a love story that started in youth.

He divorced his second wife last year because he didn’t want more children at such an old age.

One of the reasons why Lineker defends the oppressed and mistreated by force can be found in his own childhood.

Last year Lineker said in a podcast interview that he suffered from “racist bullying” in his childhood because of his dark skin, even though he was “as English as can be”.

Equally the outspoken Lineker may regret it. In recent years, he revealed that in the 1990 World Cup, he accidentally defecated in his shorts during the World Cup match.

He is reminded of that time and time again in the most different contexts. When Lineker announced his return to television on Monday, some Twitter users commented that Lineker had defecated on the Conservatives or the BBC.

The joke is old, but it still haunts Lineker.

The matter was corrected at 15:04. Lineker did not criticize the British government’s refugee policy, but the asylum policy.