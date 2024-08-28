Football | “I hope I get through this alive” – ​​HJK’s Michael Boamah, 21, was on the verge of fainting during the work trip

HJK’s Michael Boamah’s high expectations for this season were first shattered and finally realized after some strange twists and turns.

What but can happen at any time. And it happens.

Defender of HJK Michael Boamah21, is grateful to still be able to do his job on the soccer field.

Last fall, he was afraid he was going to die. A playing career was at stake.

This season, he has made his league debut in HJK. And on Thursday night, Boamah might play at the Töölö football stadium against KI Klaksvik in the final qualifying round for a place in the league stage of the Conference League.