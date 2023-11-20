Football | “I am loyal” – Tomas Galvez, 17, plays for the best club in the world and chose Finland

Huuhkaji’s Tomas Galvez says he is committed to representing Finland. Now the hunt for lost language skills is ahead.

Riccione

Screamers Tomas Galvez, 18, has progressed faster than his peers along the passing lane to the men’s national team. The head coach Markku Kanerva wouldn’t pick Galvez for the national team unless he felt he could do well in that environment.

There are few players who have made their A national team debut at the age of 17. Galvez made his debut for the A national team last year in a training match, and now the 18-year-old talent is about to make his debut in a qualifying match. He will get that on Monday, when Huuhkajat meets San Marino in the last match of the EC qualifiers.

A year ago, he was at the national team’s winter camp, but now, according to his words, it is no longer about training.

“Everyone has been really nice. If in training I have trouble understanding, then I talk to one of the players or a coach who explains things to me. I want to speak fluent Finnish myself at some point.”

For Galvez, playing in the first qualifying match is a thought that arouses expectations and excitement.

“I could show my teammates and supporters what kind of player I am and how I can help the team,” says Galvez at the Huuhkajie hotel in Riccio the day before the match.

“I want to be a great player and I want a great role in the team.”

“ “In Manchester I lived alone for the first time, but it helped me grow.”

Could you describe yourself as a gamer?

“I call myself an attacking winger, I play on the left wing. at Manchester City [reservijoukkueessa] I get to participate in a lot of ball games, I pass the ball behind the lines, I make background turns and I get to cross into the penalty area. I also like wandering. Of course, my job is also to defend.”

Galvez has represented his mother’s home country of Finland at the national team level, even if he has the opportunity to represent Spain as well due to his father’s family background. In addition, as he was born in England, he could also represent England.

“I am fully committed to Finland. I have played for Finland since I was 13 years old. I am loyal to Finland. I could choose another country, but I’m not thinking about that. I am focusing on representing Finland and I have no plans to change the right of representation.”

“It’s always great to be called up to the national team, and I’m always happy about it. I’ve made a lot of Finnish friends along the way.”

Galvez says that he has made many good Finnish friends from the youth national teams. He told about his experiences at Huuhkajie’s hotel in Riccio the day before the match against San Marino.

Galvez started playing football at the age of 6 in a local children’s football league in the London area.

“After a couple of years, I got into Tottenham’s first team. Besides that, I also played futsal in the ProFutsal London club. That’s one of the reasons I became a good player. I recommend futsal to all players.”

Galvez was 11 years old when he was discovered by a Watford talent scout. Galvez signed a contract with the club and spent five years there. At Watford, he was initially a left winger or left wing in midfield. After a couple of years, he was moved to left back, and from there his career took off.

“I became a better player. And then I was found in Manchester City, with whom I signed my first professional contract. It has been one of the best moments of my career when I signed with the best club in the world.”

“In Manchester I lived alone for the first time, but it helped me grow. I had to learn a lot of new things. After a few months I was doing well.”

“ “A football player’s career is short, so you have to be careful with money. You also have to take care of your body, because in football your body is an investment.”

Galvez is the first professional athlete of his family. He says that his mother moved to England when she was young to do an internship, and that’s when she met Galvez’s father. The father’s parents are from Spain, but the father was born in England.

“I have an older brother, but he was never interested in football. Me and my father are football players in our family. My father played football when he was younger.”

“My maternal grandfather has been an enthusiastic tennis player. I often played tennis with him when I visited Finland. My mother’s father is a big fan of mine.”

Galvez has received advice from his parents on how he should focus on his essential work.

“My father has told me that I should play football with a smile on my face. He has said that I should focus only on football and not let anything else distract me.”

Galvez says he wants to make his family proud, which is why he puts soccer first in his life.

“A football player’s career is short, so you have to be careful with money. You also have to take care of your body, because in football your body is an investment. It’s about having a professional lifestyle.”

“I don’t really even like to go out in the evenings. In my first year at City, I spent my free time in my room. I played a lot of console games, like many footballers, and I was in contact with my family a lot.”

Galvez says that in football the pressure increases the higher you play.

“I’ve had to deal with pressure since I was a child. You get used to it. I still feel pressure before matches. But the main thing is to try your best. Really, you can’t ask for anything else from a player. Once the match starts, all the excitement goes away.”

Tomas Galvez trained on Sunday evening in San Marino at the Serravalle Stadium in the Huhkajie’s final training for Monday’s game. See also SP: Work Support Center offers 700 job openings - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

Galvez’s maternal grandfather Risto Järvinen says that he remembers very well how he saw physical activity in his grandson from an early age.

“I moved a lot with him when he was younger. I wonder if he was two years old when we walked through the Paimio nature trail. He then bounced from stone to stone. He was able to move comfortably at a very young age.”

“When Tomppa was visiting us, there wasn’t a day that we didn’t go out to play ball. Father Risto, let’s go play tennis again, he said.”

Grandpa remembers the day when young Tomas ran on the Paimio athletics field.

“He had run around the field a couple of times when he sat down on the edge of the field and said ‘I’m so tired’. Then it didn’t take more than a minute for him to run again.”

“ “I send him messages in Finnish, and yes, fairly flawless Finnish comes back.”

“In Turku, at Maaria latu, we went to try skiing. The skis slipped a little, and he threw them down the hill. Then we started up the sledding hill. Later we were in Paimio’s ski pipe, which he skied around eleven times.”

According to Järvinen, when he was younger, Galvez spoke Finnish flawlessly, but his grandchild’s Finnish has weakened a little since then.

“I send him messages in Finnish, and yes, fairly flawless Finnish comes back.”

Galvez’s career is eagerly followed in the family. In addition to Risto Järvinen, his brother, Galvezi’s godparents and also his parents were present at the Olympic Stadium on Friday.

“Unfortunately I didn’t play, but hopefully next time,” says Galvez.

There will certainly be many more of those opportunities if Galvez, who plays in Manchester City’s reserve team, continues to develop in the same way as until now.

San Marino–Finland on Monday at 21:45 Finnish time. YLE TV2 will show the match.