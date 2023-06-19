Monday, June 19, 2023
Football | Huuhkajat is looking for the opening goal against San Marino, the situation is 0–0 – HS follows the EC qualifying match

June 19, 2023
Football | Huuhkajat is looking for the opening goal against San Marino, the situation is 0–0 – HS follows the EC qualifying match

The men’s EC qualifying match will be played at the Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

Finland is looking for the third victory of the European football qualifiers on Monday. In the evening’s match against Huuhkaj, the weakest team in the group, San Marino, which does not have a single point in the H group yet.

HS will follow the match in the moment-by-moment tracking below this article. The match started at 19:00.

Finland’s starting line-up was published under the match. Teemu Pukki starts the match on the bench side. The trio plays at the top Oliver Antman, Joel Pohjanpalo and Benjamin Källman.

Finland beat Slovenia in the qualifiers on Friday and has two wins. After Monday’s match, the qualifiers will continue for Finland in September, when they will meet Kazakhstan away and Denmark at home.

