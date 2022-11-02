Thursday, November 3, 2022
Football | Human rights organizations criticize the England head coach for his Qatar speeches

November 2, 2022
Gareth Southgate claimed that ill-treated migrant workers unanimously want “football to come to Qatar”.

English the head coach who led the men’s national football team to success in recent years Gareth Southgate has received criticism from human rights organizations for his statements related to Qatar. A British newspaper tells about it The Guardian.

The speeches concerned the attitude of the migrant workers who built the stadiums for the World Cup and who were victims of human rights violations towards the Games.

Southgate recently said the US channel In an interview with CNNthat there should be nothing questionable about organizing the World Cup in Qatar, even though there have been many human rights problems in the preparations for the Games.

“I have been to Qatar several times and met a lot of employees there. One thing they agree on is that they want the tournament to happen, and they want it because they love football. They want football to come to Qatar,” Southgate told CNN.

According to The Guardian, the human rights organization Human Rights Watch questioned Southgate’s statements because, according to the organization, the families of migrant workers who died, were injured or were delayed in payment of wages at construction sites in Qatar have said that their children are starving and the breadwinners of the family have died in Qatar.

Read more: The domestic helper was abandoned on the street for a completely arbitrary reason – HS heard from Qatari migrant workers who, under the threat of punishment, secretly told about ill-treatment

Amnesty International, on the other hand, said that although many migrant workers are football fans, for the majority of them it is more important that their rights are fully defended and that they are paid fairly.

Human Rights Watch also stated that migrant workers cannot freely express their opinions, for example for fear of losing their jobs. According to the organization, Southgate and his employer, the FA, should know this.

The rights of migrant workers in Qatar have been repeatedly raised since the World Cup was awarded to the country in 2010.

