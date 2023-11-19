Sunday, November 19, 2023
Football | Huhkaji's new solver was raised alongside superstar Kylian Mbappé

November 19, 2023
November 19, 2023
Football | Huhkaji’s new solver was raised alongside superstar Kylian Mbappé

Daniel Håkans’ shot competes for the title of the goal of the European Championship qualifying round.

Screamers striker Daniel Håkans scored a great goal on Friday against Northern Ireland, now the European football association Uefa has raised the 23-year-old Finnish striker to a superstar Kylian Mbappé alongside.

Håkans completed the 2–0 goal when Finland defeated Northern Ireland 4–0 in the penultimate round of the European Championship qualifiers. Uefa has listed the hit as one of the four best of the round.

Uefa shared a compilation video on the messaging service X, i.e. the former Twitter, with four great goals.

Håkans’ goal came after a handsome individual performance. He first passed two players in midfield, used the ball On Glen Kamara and finally shot the ball through the post and into the net. Håkans is Huuhkajie’s best scorer with four European Championship qualifying goals.

Håkans the hit competes for the title of goal of the round with, among others, the goal of the French superstar Mbappé. Mbappé scored a hat-trick against Gibraltar, and one of the hits came from about 40 meters. France won with a record score of 14–0.

Azerbaijan is quite similar Emin Makhmudov goal against Sweden, but the shot went even further, almost from the center line. Azerbaijan’s Nujers beat Sweden 3–0.

The fourth competitor is from Kazakhstan Islam Chesnokov, who scored a magnificent goal against San Marino. Kazakhstan won the match 3–1.

